Explosion at explosives factory in Brazil: nine dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

An explosion occurred at the Enaex Brasil explosives factory in Brazil, killing nine people and injuring seven. The Ministry of Labor has launched an investigation into safety conditions.

Explosion at explosives factory in Brazil: nine dead

At least nine people died and seven more were injured on Tuesday as a result of an explosion at an explosives factory in Quatro Barras, a municipality in the state of Paraná in southern Brazil, local authorities reported, according to UNN, citing Xinhua.

Details

The explosion occurred in the morning at the facilities of the company Enaex Brasil in an industrial zone near Curitiba, the state capital.

Enaex Brasil issued a statement listing the nine victims, expressing condolences and offering cooperation with the investigation. The seven injured received medical attention at the scene, the company added.

Brazil's Ministry of Labor has launched an investigation into safety conditions at the company's headquarters.

Paraná's Secretary of Public Security Hudson Teixeira stated at a press conference that the victims' bodies were so severely damaged that DNA tests would be required to confirm their identities.

According to Teixeira, the explosion occurred when a group of workers was handling explosive materials that were about to be loaded onto a truck.

Explosion at a metallurgical plant in Pennsylvania: dead and injured12.08.25, 03:39 • 3522 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Brazil