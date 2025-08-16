Explosion at a gunpowder factory in Russia: 11 dead and 130 injured

Search and rescue operations continue: 3 people were rescued overnight. UNN reports with reference to the publication meduza.

Details

In the Russian Federation, 11 people died during an explosion at a gunpowder factory near the city of Ryazan. - the publication writes

130 people were injured, 29 of whom were hospitalized.

Search and rescue operations continued throughout the night - three people were pulled alive from under the rubble. Searches are also currently ongoing.

Addition

The regional authorities declared Monday, August 18, a day of mourning.

Recall

An explosion occurred at the "Elastic" plant in the Ryazan region of the Russian Federation in a gunpowder workshop, which led to a fire and complete destruction of the building. As a result of the incident, three people died and 20 were injured.

