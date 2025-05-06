Exhumation at the burial site of Poles in 1945 in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region: remains of at least 42 people were found

In the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, during Polish exhumation works, fragments of skeletons of at least 42 people - women, men and children - were found. The final number of victims, their gender and age will be announced after laboratory analyzes are carried out, as stated in a joint communiqué of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland, the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, the Pomeranian Medical University and the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland (IPN), writes UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

The message states that "the research team is cleaning the found remains, conducting anthropological and medical analyzes and 3D scanning."

"In parallel, samples of material are being taken for genetic examination, from which the DNA of the victims will be extracted. These measures are aimed at restoring their identities, after which a dignified burial will take place. According to the will of the families, after the research work, the remains of the dead will be buried in the cemetery in Puznyky," the message reads.

During the works, personal belongings were also collected, including buttons, fragments of rosaries and medallions.

Exhumation at the burial site in 1945 of Poles in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region: remains of about 30 people were found

Addition

On April 24, a Polish-Ukrainian group began exhumation of victims of the tragic events of 1945 in the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region.

This, as PAP notes, is the first exhumation since the Ukrainian side lifted the ban on the search and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of wars and conflicts on the territory of Ukraine in November 2024.

Exhumations in Puzhnyky are a continuation of the work carried out by the Freedom and Democracy Foundation from May to August 2023, which at the previous stage ended with the discovery of a grave with the remains of victims. As PAP writes, in January 2025, based on the results of search operations, the Ukrainian authorities issued a permit for the exhumation of the found remains.