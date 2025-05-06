Exhumation at the burial site of Poles in 1945 in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region: remains of at least 42 people were found

$41.600.11
Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world
11:40 AM • 16045 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
10:24 AM • 21814 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 52243 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

08:22 AM • 41235 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 47589 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 87797 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 04:48 AM • 47046 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
May 6, 04:00 AM • 40592 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 57657 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 130864 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Publications
Exclusives
Exhumation at the burial site of Poles in 1945 in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region: remains of at least 42 people were found

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2816 views

During the exhumation works in the former village of Puzhnyky, fragments of skeletons of at least 42 people were found.

Exhumation at the burial site of Poles in 1945 in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region: remains of at least 42 people were found

In the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region, during Polish exhumation works, fragments of skeletons of at least 42 people - women, men and children - were found. The final number of victims, their gender and age will be announced after laboratory analyzes are carried out, as stated in a joint communiqué of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland, the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, the Pomeranian Medical University and the Institute of National Remembrance of Poland (IPN), writes UNN with reference to PAP.

Details

The message states that "the research team is cleaning the found remains, conducting anthropological and medical analyzes and 3D scanning."

"In parallel, samples of material are being taken for genetic examination, from which the DNA of the victims will be extracted. These measures are aimed at restoring their identities, after which a dignified burial will take place. According to the will of the families, after the research work, the remains of the dead will be buried in the cemetery in Puznyky," the message reads.

During the works, personal belongings were also collected, including buttons, fragments of rosaries and medallions.

Exhumation at the burial site in 1945 of Poles in Puzhnyky, Ternopil region: remains of about 30 people were found03.05.25, 13:51 • 10982 views

Addition

On April 24, a Polish-Ukrainian group began exhumation of victims of the tragic events of 1945 in the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region.

This, as PAP notes, is the first exhumation since the Ukrainian side lifted the ban on the search and exhumation of the remains of Polish victims of wars and conflicts on the territory of Ukraine in November 2024.

Exhumations in Puzhnyky are a continuation of the work carried out by the Freedom and Democracy Foundation from May to August 2023, which at the previous stage ended with the discovery of a grave with the remains of victims. As PAP writes, in January 2025, based on the results of search operations, the Ukrainian authorities issued a permit for the exhumation of the found remains.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Ukraine
Poland
