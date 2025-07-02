$41.820.04
"Exemption from conscription", fake combatant certificates and fuel: schemes to embezzle almost UAH 100 million exposed in Odesa region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Schemes to embezzle almost UAH 100 million, organized by a former battalion commander and his subordinates, have been exposed in Odesa region. They provided "exemption from conscription", forged combatant certificates, and illegally sold fuel.

"Exemption from conscription", fake combatant certificates and fuel: schemes to embezzle almost UAH 100 million exposed in Odesa region

According to the investigation, the organizer of the schemes involving defense funds is a former commander of a separate military battalion, who involved subordinates in the crimes. Law enforcement officers detained all suspects.

UNN reports with reference to the SBU press service.

Details

The SBU and the National Police detained the command of a battalion stationed in the Odesa region. According to the investigation, the suspects are involved in fraudulent schemes for providing "exemption from conscription," forging combatant certificates, and fuel manipulations.

According to one of the "schemes," as the investigation indicates, the suspects fictitiously registered local entrepreneurs and acquaintances for service in their military unit.

The cost of such "services" to avoid conscription was up to 5 thousand US dollars.

- informs the SBU press service.

In fact, such "mobilized" individuals never even appeared on the territory of the restricted facility. But every month they transferred their salaries to the bank cards of the battalion command.

The officials also traded in forged combatant certificates.

The suspects organized the illegal sale of fuel intended for military equipment.

According to the case materials, the organizer of the schemes is a former commander of a separate battalion stationed in the region. While in the position of battalion commander, he involved 4 subordinates in the crimes, including two of his deputies.

Currently, the ex-battalion commander and the acting deputy battalion commander, deputy battalion commander for logistics, head of the fuel and lubricants warehouse, and company commander have been notified of suspicion in accordance with the committed crimes under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

  • Parts 4, 5 of Art. 191 (appropriation of property by abuse of official position, committed by an organized group);
    • Part 1 of Art. 366 (official forgery);
      • Part 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence).

        The offenders are in custody. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

        Recall

        Three officers of one of the military units in Donetsk region were detained and notified of suspicion for stealing fuel.

        A series of terrorist attacks was prevented in Kharkiv. A 48-year-old FSB agent, a university laboratory assistant, was detained. The suspect was preparing three improvised explosive devices to blow up government buildings.

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        Ihor Telezhnikov

        SocietyCrimes and emergencies
        National Police of Ukraine
        Odesa Oblast
        Security Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine
