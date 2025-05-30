Exchange rates for May 30: National Bank strengthens the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.52 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 46.80 UAH, and the zloty exchange rate is 11.04 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5285/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.52/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 46.80/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.04/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:45:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.75-41.20, the euro at UAH 47.25-46.60, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.75;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.45, the euro at UAH 47.10-47.30, the zloty at UAH 11.00-11.13;
- on the interbank market, the rates are respectively UAH 41.51-41.54/USD and UAH 47.12-47.15/EUR.
