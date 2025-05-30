Exchange rates for May 30: National Bank strengthens the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5285/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.52/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 46.80/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.04/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:45:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.75-41.20, the euro at UAH 47.25-46.60, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.75;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.45, the euro at UAH 47.10-47.30, the zloty at UAH 11.00-11.13;

on the interbank market, the rates are respectively UAH 41.51-41.54/USD and UAH 47.12-47.15/EUR.

Gold Prices Decline After Trump Tariff Block: Risky Asset and Dollar Growth - Media