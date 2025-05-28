Exchange rates for May 28: the hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.6758/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official exchange rate is UAH 41.67/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at the level of UAH 47.31/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.13/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.79-41.30, the euro at UAH 47.62-46.97, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.70;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.47, the euro at UAH 47.20-47.36, the zloty at UAH 11.00-11.13;

on the interbank market, the rates are respectively UAH 41.59-41.65/USD and UAH 47.24-47.30/EUR.

