Exchange rates for May 28: the hryvnia continues to devalue
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.6758/USD. The euro exchange rate is UAH 47.31, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.13.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.6758/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official exchange rate is UAH 41.67/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at the level of UAH 47.31/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.13/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.79-41.30, the euro at UAH 47.62-46.97, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.70;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.47, the euro at UAH 47.20-47.36, the zloty at UAH 11.00-11.13;
- on the interbank market, the rates are respectively UAH 41.59-41.65/USD and UAH 47.24-47.30/EUR.
Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect28.05.25, 09:00 • 2056 views