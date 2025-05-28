$41.570.06
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

Exchange rates for May 28: the hryvnia continues to devalue

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.6758/USD. The euro exchange rate is UAH 47.31, and the zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.13.

Exchange rates for May 28: the hryvnia continues to devalue

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.6758/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official exchange rate is UAH 41.67/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at the level of UAH 47.31/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.13/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.79-41.30, the euro at UAH 47.62-46.97, the zloty at UAH 11.40-10.70;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.47, the euro at UAH 47.20-47.36, the zloty at UAH 11.00-11.13;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are respectively UAH 41.59-41.65/USD and UAH 47.24-47.30/EUR.

        Alina Volianska

        Alina Volianska

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
