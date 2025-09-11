Currency exchange rate on September 11: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2138/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.21/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.24/EUR. The official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.31/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.98 and sold for UAH 41.47 in banks;

The euro can be bought for UAH 48.02 and sold for UAH 48.67 in banks;

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.23-41.30, and the euro at UAH 48.40-48.55;

On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.29 - 41.32/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.40 - 48.42/EUR for the euro, respectively.

