Currency exchange rate on September 11: hryvnia depreciated

Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 26726 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 68840 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
September 10, 01:15 PM • 39002 views
Trump demands death penalty for killer of Ukrainian Iryna Zarutska
Exclusive
September 10, 12:25 PM • 40864 views
A criminal case will be opened against the suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, if the official investigation reveals elements of a crime in his actions - lawyer
September 10, 12:10 PM • 39438 views
NATO activates Article 4 after Russian drone attack on Poland
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 72085 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
September 10, 08:44 AM • 92776 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
September 10, 08:33 AM • 72020 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
September 10, 07:09 AM • 35700 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
Publications
Exclusives
He was against aid to Ukraine, called for giving Crimea to Russia, and criticized Zelenskyy: what is Charlie Kirk known for?September 10, 09:47 PM • 6968 views
Ukraine expands list of cases for war damage compensationSeptember 10, 10:00 PM • 3894 views
ATESH agents attacked an air defense plant in Tula (video)Video01:25 AM • 18206 views
All educators will annually receive a reward for diligent work - Svyrydenko01:44 AM • 5034 views
Merz on Russian drone invasion of Poland: deliberate provocation by the Kremlin03:46 AM • 4526 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human history05:01 AM • 6418 views
Will the European Union abandon Russian gas under US pressure: an expert explains
Exclusive
September 10, 03:04 PM • 26726 views
Targeted enemy strikes on industrial facilities in Ukraine: when reconstruction becomes not just a business, but a responsibilityPhoto
Exclusive
September 10, 01:48 PM • 68840 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
September 10, 10:41 AM • 72085 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the marketSeptember 10, 09:29 AM • 52935 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 18925 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 84011 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 76108 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 71955 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 140353 views
Currency exchange rate on September 11: hryvnia depreciated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 172 views

The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.24/euro, the zloty - UAH 11.31/zloty.

Currency exchange rate on September 11: hryvnia depreciated

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.2138/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 8 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.21/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.24/EUR. The official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.31/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

  • The dollar can be bought for UAH 40.98 and sold for UAH 41.47 in banks;
    • The euro can be bought for UAH 48.02 and sold for UAH 48.67 in banks;
      • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.23-41.30, and the euro at UAH 48.40-48.55;

        On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.29 - 41.32/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.40 - 48.42/EUR for the euro, respectively.

