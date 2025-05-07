Exchange rate on May 7: hryvnia devalued
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.45 UAH/USD, which is 15 kopecks less. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.82-41.22 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.4544/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 15 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.45/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at the level of UAH 46.96/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 10.98/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.82-41.22, the euro at UAH 47.45-46.85, the zloty at UAH 11.30-10.65;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.40-41.30, the euro - at UAH 47.30-47.12, the zloty at UAH 11.05-10.90;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.40-41.43/USD and UAH 47.00-47.02/EUR, respectively.
