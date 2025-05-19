$41.470.00
Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets
Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exchange rates for May 19: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1022 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.4983 UAH/USD, which is 2 kopecks lower. In banks, the dollar is trading at 41.74-41.17 UAH.

Exchange rates for May 19: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.4983 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.49 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 46.44 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 10.92 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:40:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.74-41.17 UAH, the euro at 46.82-46.15 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-10.50 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.42-41.50 UAH, the euro at 46.50-46.70 UAH, the zloty at 10.90-11.05 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.51-41.55 UAH/USD and 46.49-46.52 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Addition

        In Ukraine, almost 300,000 court cases for debt collection for "communal services" were registered last year.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

