Exchange rates for May 19: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.4983 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.49 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 46.44 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 10.92 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:40:

in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.74-41.17 UAH, the euro at 46.82-46.15 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-10.50 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.42-41.50 UAH, the euro at 46.50-46.70 UAH, the zloty at 10.90-11.05 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.51-41.55 UAH/USD and 46.49-46.52 UAH/EUR, respectively.

Addition

