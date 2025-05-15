Exchange rate on May 15: hryvnia strengthened

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5376 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.53 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of 46.58 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 10.98 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.75-41.15 UAH, the euro at 46.80-46.07 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-10.60 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.39-41.46 UAH, the euro - at 46.55-46.75 UAH, the zloty at 10.94-11.05 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.47-41.50 UAH/USD and 46.52-46.55 UAH/EUR, respectively.

