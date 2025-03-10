Exchange rate on March 10: the dollar rate has decreased
Kyiv • UNN
The NBU has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.2127 UAH/USD, which is 6 kopecks lower than the previous day. The euro is set at 44.72 UAH/euro, and the discount rate has been raised to 15.5% per annum.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.2127 UAH/USD today. Compared to the previous day, the dollar has fallen by 6 kopecks, reports UNN with reference to NBU data.
Details
The official exchange rate of the dollar is 41.21 UAH/USD. The NBU has also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 44.72 UAH/EUR.
According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:40 in the morning:
- the dollar can be bought for 41.60 UAH and sold for 41.05 UAH in banks, the euro can be bought for 45.05 UAH and sold for 44.30 UAH in banks;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at a rate of 41.21-41.34 UAH, and the euro - at 44.60-44.80 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.19-41.22 UAH/USD for the dollar and 44.71-44.73 UAH/EUR for the euro, respectively.
Ukraine's international reserves have "shrunk" by 6.7% to $40.1 billion: what is the reason07.03.25, 11:27 • 12691 view
Supplement
The National Bank of Ukraine has raised the discount rate to 15.5% per annum.