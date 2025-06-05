Exchange rate on June 5: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.4829/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 15 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

The official exchange rate is UAH 41.48/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia at the level of UAH 47.20/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.02/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.77-41.22, the euro at UAH 47.65-47.10, the zloty at UAH 11.45-10.80;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.38-41.45, the euro - at UAH 47.40-47.55, the zloty at UAH 11.05-11.15;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.54-41.57/USD and UAH 47.36-47.38/EUR, respectively.

