Exchange rate on June 26: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.6620 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.66 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 48.32 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.37 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.98-41.50 UAH, the euro at 48.80-48.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.52-10.92 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.56-41.65 UAH, the euro - at 48.55-48.70 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.42 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.62-41.65 UAH/USD and 48.30-48.31 UAH/EUR, respectively.

