Exchange rate on June 26: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

The National Bank of Ukraine strengthened the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, setting the official dollar exchange rate at 41.66 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is 48.32 UAH/EUR, and the zloty is 11.37 UAH/PLN.

Exchange rate on June 26: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.6620 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.66 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 48.32 UAH/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is 11.37 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.98-41.50 UAH, the euro at 48.80-48.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.52-10.92 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of 41.56-41.65 UAH, the euro - at 48.55-48.70 UAH, the zloty at 11.30-11.42 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.62-41.65 UAH/USD and 48.30-48.31 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Over the past two weeks, more than 800 illegal online casinos have been detected in Ukraine. This was made possible with the help of the PlayCity agency, which operates under the coordination of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

