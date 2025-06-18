Exchange rate on June 18: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5255/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 1 kopeck, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.52/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.01/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.22/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.75-41.25, the euro is trading at UAH 48.40-47.70, and the zloty is trading at UAH 11.55-10.85;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.40-41.48 the euro - at UAH 48.15-48.34, the zloty - at UAH 11.15-11.30;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.56-41.59/USD and UAH 48.05-48.07/EUR, respectively.

In Ukraine, macroeconomic risk has increased in the last six months, including risks to capital and profitability - NBU

Addition

The National Bank stated that the situation on the real estate market remains difficult, as the number of transactions concluded is not growing as actively as before. This is due to both military risks and the risks of financing the real estate market itself.