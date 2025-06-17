Exchange rate on June 17: hryvnia devalued
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.5306/USD, devaluing it by 9 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.70-41.20.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5306 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports, citing the NBU data.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.53 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 48.06 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.27 UAH/PLN.
According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.70-41.20 UAH,
the euro at 48.35-47.60 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-10.80 UAH;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.40-41.47
UAH, the euro at 48.20-48.35 UAH, the zloty at 11.16-11.30 UAH;
- on the interbank market, the rates are 41.54-41.57
UAH/USD and 48.20-48.22 UAH/EUR, respectively.
US Mineral Agreement: Ukraine agrees to start allowing investors to develop lithium deposits17.06.25, 00:50 • 4728 views
Addendum
Members of the NBU Monetary Policy Committee assume a return to easing monetary policy in the second half of 2025, however, due to inflationary risks, the NBU may keep the discount rate at its current level for longer.