Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
Exchange rate on June 17: hryvnia devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 608 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.5306/USD, devaluing it by 9 kopecks. In banks, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.70-41.20.

Exchange rate on June 17: hryvnia devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.5306 UAH/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports, citing the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.53 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at 48.06 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.27 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized sites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at 41.70-41.20 UAH, the euro at 48.35-47.60 UAH, the zloty at 11.50-10.80 UAH;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at 41.40-41.47 UAH, the euro at 48.20-48.35 UAH, the zloty at 11.16-11.30 UAH;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are 41.54-41.57 UAH/USD and 48.20-48.22 UAH/EUR, respectively.

        Addendum

        Members of the NBU Monetary Policy Committee assume a return to easing monetary policy in the second half of 2025, however, due to inflationary risks, the NBU may keep the discount rate at its current level for longer.

        Anna Murashko

