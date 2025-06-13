$41.510.04
Exchange rate on June 13: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1048 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.4880 UAH/USD, which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks. The government is also launching an online entrepreneur's office.

Exchange rate on June 13: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.4880/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 3 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.48/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate to the hryvnia at the level of UAH 48.08/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.26/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.75-41.20, the euro at UAH 48.20-47.42, the zloty at UAH 11.45-10.80;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of UAH 41.35-41.43, the euro at UAH 48.00-48.25, the zloty at UAH 11.10-11.25;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are respectively UAH 41.36-41.42/USD and UAH 47.90-47.96/EUR.

        Addition

        The government is launching an experimental project to introduce and ensure the functioning of an electronic system to support entrepreneurship "Online Entrepreneur's Office", which will operate on "Diia.Business".

