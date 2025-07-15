Exchange rate on July 15: hryvnia weakened its position

$41.780.04
48.840.13
ukenru
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
06:35 AM • 6736 views
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers
July 14, 06:23 PM • 37022 views
"Colossal experience will definitely be useful": Zelenskyy hinted at Shmyhal's appointment as Minister of Defense
July 14, 04:21 PM • 52507 views
"He's nice in conversations, but at night missiles fly": Trump said Putin deceived everyone but him
July 14, 03:55 PM • 59124 views
17 Patriot systems are already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine - Trump
July 14, 03:24 PM • 53294 views
Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days
July 14, 03:00 PM • 43433 views
To be announced soon: Svyrydenko on proposals for cabinet members
Exclusive
July 14, 02:00 PM • 36407 views
Bitcoin breaks record again: what's behind the coin's surge and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosiedka
July 14, 01:52 PM • 64268 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will change
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 58459 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
July 14, 12:42 PM • 24349 views
Ministers' dismissal is planned for Wednesday, appointments and voting for Thursday - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.1m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a barrier-free route is being created between key locations of the capitalJuly 14, 11:16 PM • 13062 views
Preparing for War: Netherlands to Convert Old Trains into Mobile Hospitals for MilitaryJuly 14, 11:51 PM • 7372 views
Satellite images showed Russia building five secret nuclear basesJuly 15, 12:44 AM • 15598 views
Russia intensifies pressure on residents of occupied territories - ISW02:12 AM • 19290 views
Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia02:31 AM • 18456 views
Publications
Personnel reshuffles: MP revealed possible composition of the new Cabinet of Ministers06:35 AM • 6750 views
This week, Parliament is set to unblock the ARMA reform, which the Duma "fears"July 14, 04:13 PM • 48908 views
Zelenskyy's Cabinet 3.0: how the Ukrainian government will changeJuly 14, 01:52 PM • 64272 views
Aircraft manufacturing remains outside Defence City: industry warns of risks of losing potential
Exclusive
July 14, 01:34 PM • 58462 views
VRU experts criticized the revised draft law on regulating the activities of the Deposit Guarantee FundJuly 14, 11:15 AM • 79942 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Sumy
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New "Superman" surpasses "Man of Steel" in box office, despite criticism from MAGA supportersJuly 14, 11:18 AM • 49720 views
18th-century ship found in Dubrovnik during pipeline constructionJuly 13, 10:58 AM • 54197 views
Former British PM installs half-million-pound pool with "invisible" floor at his estateJuly 13, 08:31 AM • 50402 views
Five Indian films that will surprise you: what to watch in your free timeJuly 12, 02:30 PM • 135797 views
Justin Bieber returns with the album Swag, which includes personal dramaJuly 11, 03:54 PM • 98113 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
TikTok
Instagram
Facebook
Financial Times

Exchange rate on July 15: hryvnia weakened its position

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1924 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.83/USD, which means a devaluation of 0.05 kopecks. The euro to hryvnia exchange rate is UAH 48.89/euro.

Exchange rate on July 15: hryvnia weakened its position

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.83/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 0.05 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.83/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.89/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

  • the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.56 and sold for UAH 42.05 in banks; the euro can be bought for UAH 48.65 and sold for UAH 49.25 in banks;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.67-41.75, and the euro at UAH 49.05-49.24;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.78-41.81/USD and UAH 48.81-48.83/EUR, respectively.

        Addition

        A package of draft laws has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, aiming to make the subsistence minimum a real social standard. This is expected to allow its separation from the calculation of fines and officials' salaries, ensuring a gradual increase.

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        Pavlo Zinchenko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9