Exchange rate on July 15: hryvnia weakened its position

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.83/USD today, which devalued the hryvnia by 0.05 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.83/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.89/EUR.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.56 and sold for UAH 42.05 in banks; the euro can be bought for UAH 48.65 and sold for UAH 49.25 in banks;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.67-41.75, and the euro at UAH 49.05-49.24;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.78-41.81/USD and UAH 48.81-48.83/EUR, respectively.

Addition

