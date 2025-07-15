Exchange rate on July 15: hryvnia weakened its position
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.83/USD, which means a devaluation of 0.05 kopecks. The euro to hryvnia exchange rate is UAH 48.89/euro.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.83/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 48.89/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:
- the dollar can be bought for UAH 41.56 and sold for UAH 42.05 in banks; the euro can be bought for UAH 48.65 and sold for UAH 49.25 in banks;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.67-41.75, and the euro at UAH 49.05-49.24;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.78-41.81/USD and UAH 48.81-48.83/EUR, respectively.
Addition
