Exchange rates for May 2: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.5945/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 12 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to data from the NBU.

The official exchange rate of the US dollar is UAH 41.59/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at the level of UAH 47.08/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the Polish zloty is UAH 11.00/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.85-41.25 UAH, the euro is trading at 47.60-46.90 UAH, the zloty is trading at 11.30-10.65 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is trading at the rate of 41.55-41.45 UAH, the euro - at 47.45-47.20 UAH, the zloty at 11.05-10.92 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.64-41.67 UAH/USD and 47.13-47.15 UAH/EUR, respectively.

