Exchange rate for May 1: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at 41.47 UAH/USD. The euro exchange rate is also set at 47.16 UAH, and the zloty at 11.03 UAH.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.47/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.16/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.03/PLN.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.80-41.20, the euro at UAH 47.75-47.00, the zloty at UAH 11.35-10.70;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.55-41.42, the euro at UAH 47.65-47.45, the zloty at UAH 11.06-10.95;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.55-41.58/USD and UAH 47.25-47.27/EUR, respectively.
