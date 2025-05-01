Exchange rate for May 1: National Bank continues to strengthen the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of UAH 41.4706/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 9 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.47/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.16/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.03/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.80-41.20, the euro at UAH 47.75-47.00, the zloty at UAH 11.35-10.70;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.55-41.42, the euro at UAH 47.65-47.45, the zloty at UAH 11.06-10.95;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.55-41.58/USD and UAH 47.25-47.27/EUR, respectively.

