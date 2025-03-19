Exchange rate for March 19: hryvnia is devaluing
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at the level of 41.5658 UAH/USD. Dollar exchange rate in banks: purchase - 41.85 UAH, sale - 41.30 UAH.
The National Bank of Ukraine has today set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.5658/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.
The official exchange rate is UAH 41.56/USD. The NBU also set the official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia at UAH 45.34/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 09:00 am:
The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.85 and sold for UAH 41.30 in banks.
The euro can be bought for UAH 45.70 and sold for UAH 45.10 in banks.
In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.53-41.62, and the euro at UAH 45.35-45.58.
On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.57-41.60/USD for the dollar and UAH 45.37-45.39/EUR for the euro, respectively.
