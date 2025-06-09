Exchange rate for June 9: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.4018/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.40/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.27/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.02/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.70-41.11, the euro at UAH 47.82-47.12, the zloty at UAH 11.50-10.70;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.35-41.42, the euro - at UAH 47.45-47.64, the zloty at UAH 11.04-11.15;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.40-41.44/USD and UAH 47.18-47.20/EUR, respectively.

The National Bank reported that consumer prices continued to rise in Ukraine in April and May. In May, inflation reached a local maximum, which was probably slightly higher than expected.