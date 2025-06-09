Exchange rate for June 9: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

$41.470.00
47.380.00
ukenru
How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive
05:45 AM • 3556 views

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice

June 8, 02:44 PM • 27033 views

The US transferred 20,000 "anti-Shahed" missiles intended for Ukraine to the Middle East - Zelenskyy

June 7, 03:01 PM • 89870 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 132015 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 81620 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 100710 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 88124 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 58674 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 192640 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 115428 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
4.8m/s
61%
749mm
Popular news

A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident

June 8, 09:25 PM • 12931 views

Pope supports setting a common date for Easter for all Christians

June 8, 10:41 PM • 14831 views

The shelling will continue until Russia can be forced to peace

June 9, 12:05 AM • 10453 views

In Poland, the results of the presidential election may be reviewed due to suspicions of falsification

01:18 AM • 22550 views

Explosions in Cheboksary, restrictions at Russian airports: Russia claims Ukrainian UAV attack

01:50 AM • 4934 views
Publications

How to protect your hair in the summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

05:45 AM • 3556 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 37792 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 192640 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 178544 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 174721 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Kirill Budanov

Elon Musk

Pope Leo XIV

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Sumy Oblast

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 86387 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 110090 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 178766 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 152508 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 191982 views
Actual

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Tu-95

MIM-104 Patriot

Mi-24

Il-78

Exchange rate for June 9: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate of the hryvnia at UAH 41.40/USD, which is 7 kopecks stronger. In exchange offices, the dollar is trading at UAH 41.35-41.42.

Exchange rate for June 9: National Bank strengthened the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official exchange rate at the level of UAH 41.4018/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.40/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at UAH 47.27/EUR. And the official exchange rate of the zloty is UAH 11.02/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.70-41.11, the euro at UAH 47.82-47.12, the zloty at UAH 11.50-10.70;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at the rate of UAH 41.35-41.42, the euro - at UAH 47.45-47.64, the zloty at UAH 11.04-11.15;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.40-41.44/USD and UAH 47.18-47.20/EUR, respectively.

        NBU: international reserves fell by 4.6% in May - to $44.5 billion06.06.25, 14:42 • 2116 views

        Addition

        The National Bank reported that consumer prices continued to rise in Ukraine in April and May. In May, inflation reached a local maximum, which was probably slightly higher than expected. 

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9