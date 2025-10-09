Ex-head of communal enterprise bought second-rate salt, causing Kyiv 1.4 million UAH in damages

The municipal enterprise purchased technical salt of improper quality. Prosecutors are currently investigating official negligence that caused serious consequences, as budget losses of UAH 1.4 million have been recorded in this case.

In Kyiv, the former head of the communal enterprise "SHEU Holosiivskyi District" has been notified of suspicion. The suspicion concerns official negligence during the procurement of road salt.

According to the prosecutor's office, the communal enterprise purchased technical salt of improper quality, namely, salt of the second grade, not the highest. This was done due to the official's improper performance of his duties.

As a result of the procurement of second-grade material, Kyiv suffered losses totaling UAH 1.4 million, primarily affecting the territorial community. The facts have been confirmed by conducted examinations.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as official negligence that caused serious consequences.

Pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv is carried out by investigators of the Podil Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, operational support - the Department of Strategic Investigations in Kyiv of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

