Ex-head of communal enterprise bought second-rate salt, causing Kyiv 1.4 million UAH in damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

The former head of the communal enterprise "SHEU Holosiivskyi District" has been served with a notice of suspicion due to the purchase of technical salt of improper quality. This resulted in damages to the territorial community of Kyiv amounting to 1.4 million hryvnias.

The municipal enterprise purchased technical salt of improper quality. Prosecutors are currently investigating official negligence that caused serious consequences, as budget losses of UAH 1.4 million have been recorded in this case.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

In Kyiv, the former head of the communal enterprise "SHEU Holosiivskyi District" has been notified of suspicion. The suspicion concerns official negligence during the procurement of road salt.

According to the prosecutor's office, the communal enterprise purchased technical salt of improper quality, namely, salt of the second grade, not the highest. This was done due to the official's improper performance of his duties.

As a result of the procurement of second-grade material, Kyiv suffered losses totaling UAH 1.4 million, primarily affecting the territorial community. The facts have been confirmed by conducted examinations.

The suspect's actions are classified under Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as official negligence that caused serious consequences.

Pre-trial investigation under the procedural guidance of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv is carried out by investigators of the Podil Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv, operational support - the Department of Strategic Investigations in Kyiv of the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police of Ukraine.

Recall

Five officials of the communal enterprise "SHEU" in five districts of Kyiv have been notified of suspicions of embezzling UAH 1.6 million.

In Kyiv region, law enforcement officers uncovered a number of facts of illegal activity in the field of local self-government, the use of budget funds, and environmental protection.

Ihor Telezhnikov

KyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv