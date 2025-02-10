Ex-German soldier wanted for serious crimes detained in Ukraine

A former member of the German Armed Forces was detained in Ukraine on suspicion of committing a series of sexual crimes. This is reported by Spiegel, UNN reports.

Details

The 41-year-old man, wanted by the Bamberg prosecutor's office, is suspected of raping several women and distributing videos of sexual violence. He is also accused of storing and distributing child abuse content. It turned out that the offender committed crimes not only in Germany, but also in Ukraine, where he was at the time of his arrest.

The detention took place in Sumy region, and the issue of extraditing the suspect to Germany is currently being decided. Investigative actions related to the suspected rape of a minor are ongoing in Kyiv, but no official confirmation of this information has yet been received.

