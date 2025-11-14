Ex-Chelsea star Oscar prepares to end career due to heart problems
Kyiv • UNN
Brazilian footballer Oscar, former Chelsea star, is ending his career at 34 due to heart problems confirmed by examination. The diagnosis is vasovagal syncope, which leads to temporary loss of consciousness.
A thorough examination at the hospital confirmed heart problems in Brazilian footballer Oscar. Previously, the midfielder considered ending his career and was taking medication for heart conditions, UNN reports with reference to dailymail.
Details
Brazilian midfielder Oscar completed his third day in the hospital on Thursday due to heart problems, diagnosed with vasovagal syncope. This information was confirmed by the football club "Sao Paulo", where the former Chelsea star currently plays.
Further reports in Brazil emphasized that Oscar, who had been taking medication for heart conditions since August, was considering ending his career. Local media claimed that Sao Paulo was ready for a peaceful termination of his contract if he decided to end his career.
Reference
Vasovagal syncope, also known as vasovagal syndrome, is a sudden and temporary loss of consciousness caused by a temporary drop in blood pressure and heart rate.
The body overreacts to certain stimuli, such as emotional stress, pain, excessive heat, or even the sight of blood, which activates the vagus nerve and leads to reduced blood flow to the brain.
Symptoms that usually precede fainting include weakness, sweating, pallor, dizziness, nausea, fever, blurred vision, and palpitations.
Recall
UNN reported that Italian professional footballer Edoardo Bove needs to have a defibrillator implanted. Bove underwent an MRI, which revealed a scar on the left ventricle of his heart. This scar could be the cause of cardiac arrest.