Ex-Chelsea star Oscar prepares to end career due to heart problems

01:30 PM • 32 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
01:27 PM • 768 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4410 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
11:47 AM • 7676 views
The death toll from the night attack in Kyiv has risen to six: the body of another deceased person has been found
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34858 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
08:55 AM • 24399 views
Patriot against Russian missiles and "long Neptunes" against targets on Russian territory: Zelenskyy received reports from Syrskyi and the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
07:50 AM • 28674 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
November 14, 07:18 AM • 53886 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 430 drones and 18 missiles, including ballistic and aeroballistic ones - ZelenskyyPhotoVideo
November 13, 09:46 PM • 98438 views
Ukraine's national team suffered a crushing defeat to France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
November 13, 06:55 PM • 131901 views
Competition for the position of head of JSC "Gas Transmission System Operator" stopped: the reason is an NABU investigation involving a finalist
The number of injured in Kyiv region has risen to six, including a childPhotoNovember 14, 03:34 AM • 20416 views
Drone operators destroyed a Russian "turtle tank" and "dismantled" enemy infantry one by one - SBGSVideoNovember 14, 04:03 AM • 25610 views
Attack on Kyiv: 1 person killed, 24 injured, over 40 rescuedPhotoNovember 14, 04:13 AM • 61691 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: three dead and 26 injured reportedPhotoNovember 14, 06:10 AM • 46289 views
Russian attack on Kyiv kills 4, injures 27PhotoNovember 14, 07:19 AM • 55727 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 622 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
01:14 PM • 4270 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhoto12:13 PM • 7402 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:52 AM • 34798 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 269034 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo01:27 PM • 622 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in court01:14 PM • 1496 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the world09:46 AM • 17039 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 80568 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 79104 views
Ex-Chelsea star Oscar prepares to end career due to heart problems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Brazilian footballer Oscar, former Chelsea star, is ending his career at 34 due to heart problems confirmed by examination. The diagnosis is vasovagal syncope, which leads to temporary loss of consciousness.

Ex-Chelsea star Oscar prepares to end career due to heart problems

A thorough examination at the hospital confirmed heart problems in Brazilian footballer Oscar. Previously, the midfielder considered ending his career and was taking medication for heart conditions, UNN reports with reference to dailymail.

Details

Brazilian midfielder Oscar completed his third day in the hospital on Thursday due to heart problems, diagnosed with vasovagal syncope. This information was confirmed by the football club "Sao Paulo", where the former Chelsea star currently plays.

Further reports in Brazil emphasized that Oscar, who had been taking medication for heart conditions since August, was considering ending his career. Local media claimed that Sao Paulo was ready for a peaceful termination of his contract if he decided to end his career.

Reference

Vasovagal syncope, also known as vasovagal syndrome, is a sudden and temporary loss of consciousness caused by a temporary drop in blood pressure and heart rate.

The body overreacts to certain stimuli, such as emotional stress, pain, excessive heat, or even the sight of blood, which activates the vagus nerve and leads to reduced blood flow to the brain.

Symptoms that usually precede fainting include weakness, sweating, pallor, dizziness, nausea, fever, blurred vision, and palpitations.

Recall

UNN reported that Italian professional footballer Edoardo Bove needs to have a defibrillator implanted. Bove underwent an MRI, which revealed a scar on the left ventricle of his heart. This scar could be the cause of cardiac arrest.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Sports