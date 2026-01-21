$43.180.08
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 6974 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 12074 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 31848 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 52830 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 46072 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 74614 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
Exclusive
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40470 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 62998 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
January 20, 11:08 AM • 27185 views
I'm still here: Zelenskyy says he's not going to the Davos forum yet
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Aquarius, born from January 21 to February 18, is characterized by unpredictability, creative potential, and a thirst for freedom. This air sign, ruled by Uranus and Saturn, has a fiery character and a tendency for sharp mood swings.

Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac sign

Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. It is distinguished by its unpredictability, constant internal conflict, and high creative potential.   UNN will tell you about one of the most complex and unexpected zodiac signs.  

The element of Aquarians is air, their ruling planets are Uranus and Saturn, and their symbol is a person with two vessels, one containing living water and the other dead water.  

General characteristics of Aquarians

Those born under this sign, between January 21 and February 18, are prone to sudden mood swings, and have a passionate nature and temperament. Gray everyday life and routine tasks are definitely not for them, because Aquarians reveal themselves precisely through freedom and independence, which give the sign more room for imagination and creativity. Aquarians always strive for something new and unusual, experimenting and getting into new adventures is their profile. That is why long-term relationships are too boring for them, so it is quite difficult to keep them. They quickly find new people, become the soul of the team and are impressed by their communication skills, but it is quite difficult to enter the personal circle of trust of an Aquarius. Aquarians are distinguished by friendliness and hospitality, so Aquarius women are excellent hostesses, they have expressive appearance and communication skills. And Aquarius men have a thirst for freedom, so they do not like to get married, but at the same time they are kind and sympathetic.

Aquarius Man

They have well-developed empathy from birth, so they are happy to help even a little-known person, but they will never change their principles - this is the most important thing for them.  

They also have enough shortcomings, because they are easy-going and short-sighted. An Aquarius man worries and frets over every little thing, which really complicates his life.  

Aquarius Woman

An Aquarius woman is extremely inquisitive, so it is very simple and easy to communicate with her, because she knows everything and can easily maintain a conversation. A complex character will not allow her to simply go with the flow, an Aquarius woman creates her own path, her life does not stand still and is very unstable, constant acquaintances and adventures are a priority in her life.  

Compatibility of Aquarians with other signs

Aquarians are compatible with air signs, i.e., Gemini and Libra. Aquarians also find a common language with Aries and Sagittarius quite easily. However, compatibility with Scorpios and Tauruses will be the worst.  

Oleksandra Mesenko

