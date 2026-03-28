"Proves that Russia does not want to end the war": Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's attack on Odesa with over 60 drones, including a maternity hospital

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's massive attack on Odesa with over 60 drones, UNN writes.

Tonight, the Russians launched a massive attack on Odesa. There is no military sense in this; it is purely terror against ordinary civilian life. There were more than 60 attack drones in this strike on the city. Unfortunately, there is a lot of damage. Among the affected objects are a maternity hospital, ordinary residential buildings, enterprises, port and critical infrastructure. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

According to him, "our services continue to work and help in places where it is needed. "Unfortunately, as of now, one person is known to have died. My condolences to the family and friends. More than ten people were injured, and among them is a child. There were also strikes on Poltava and Dnipro regions tonight," the President said.

Every such strike proves that Russia does not want to end the war. Therefore, any weakening of pressure on it is dangerous. And coordinated work for the protection of people and life will help us, will help the defense of our country and diplomacy. I thank all partners who work with us and support our people. We are working with everyone to give more strength to our country and more opportunities every day and every night to protect life in Ukraine - our cities and villages, our infrastructure. Joint protection and coordinated actions can work best. - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Massive Russian attack on Odesa claims lives of two people