Every day he lived under the threat of mobilization into the Russian army: Ukraine managed to rescue an 18-year-old orphan from the occupied territory

Ukraine managed to rescue an 18-year-old orphan boy from the temporarily occupied territory. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Yermak, after the start of the full-scale invasion, his city was occupied, and the boy lived every day under the threat of mobilization into the Russian army. He tried to leave on his own several times, but each time he failed.

... he managed to reach the territory controlled by Ukraine with the help of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and other partners who organized a safe route and escort. I am grateful to the partners for their assistance in organizing the rescue mission! - Yermak summarized.

