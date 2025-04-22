$41.380.02
NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game
01:40 PM • 36009 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 55650 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 81444 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 134383 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 109290 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 221866 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 113238 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 84290 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 68852 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 42466 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusives
Every day he lived under the threat of mobilization into the Russian army: Ukraine managed to rescue an 18-year-old orphan from the occupied territory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5012 views

The boy lived under the threat of mobilization into the Russian army. Thanks to the help of partners, he managed to reach the territory controlled by Ukraine.

Every day he lived under the threat of mobilization into the Russian army: Ukraine managed to rescue an 18-year-old orphan from the occupied territory

Ukraine managed to rescue an 18-year-old orphan boy from the temporarily occupied territory. This was announced by the head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

Details

According to Yermak, after the start of the full-scale invasion, his city was occupied, and the boy lived every day under the threat of mobilization into the Russian army. He tried to leave on his own several times, but each time he failed.

... he managed to reach the territory controlled by Ukraine with the help of the Ukrainian Child Rights Network and other partners who organized a safe route and escort. I am grateful to the partners for their assistance in organizing the rescue mission! 

- Yermak summarized.

Ukraine has returned over 1270 children from Russia and occupied territories09.04.25, 20:07 • 10447 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
