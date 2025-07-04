Evening attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of wounded increased to three
Kyiv • UNN
In Kryvyi Rih, a series of explosions occurred on the evening of July 4 during an air raid alert. Currently, three people are known to be wounded, one of whom is in serious condition.
In Kryvyi Rih, on the evening of July 4, a series of explosions occurred during an air raid alert, declared due to the threat of ballistic missiles. The number of casualties in the city is increasing. Three injured people are already known. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.
Unfortunately, there are already three injured. One is in serious condition – in the operating room. Two are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.
