Evening attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of wounded increased to three

The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 21689 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 49258 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 30329 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 42175 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 75394 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 176464 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 188325 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 170076 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 166716 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 103847 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Publications
Exclusives
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
03:30 PM • 21690 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
02:07 PM • 49258 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sector
01:48 PM • 48675 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreased
01:18 PM • 56905 views
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"
July 3, 02:09 PM • 176003 views
Evening attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of wounded increased to three

Kyiv • UNN

 • 113 views

In Kryvyi Rih, a series of explosions occurred on the evening of July 4 during an air raid alert. Currently, three people are known to be wounded, one of whom is in serious condition.

Evening attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of wounded increased to three

In Kryvyi Rih, on the evening of July 4, a series of explosions occurred during an air raid alert, declared due to the threat of ballistic missiles. The number of casualties in the city is increasing. Three injured people are already known. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

Unfortunately, there are already three injured. One is in serious condition – in the operating room. Two are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance.

- Vilkul reported.

Evening Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: infrastructure damaged, there are casualties04.07.25, 19:11 • 423 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

War
Vilkul Oleksandr
Kryvyi Rih
