Evening attack on Kryvyi Rih: number of wounded increased to three

In Kryvyi Rih, on the evening of July 4, a series of explosions occurred during an air raid alert, declared due to the threat of ballistic missiles. The number of casualties in the city is increasing. Three injured people are already known. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the City Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul.

Unfortunately, there are already three injured. One is in serious condition – in the operating room. Two are in moderate condition. Doctors are providing all necessary assistance. - Vilkul reported.

Evening Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih: infrastructure damaged, there are casualties