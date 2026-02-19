"Even though the IOC betrayed them, I will not betray them": skeleton racer Heraskevych will continue to fight for justice in court

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 11256 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
02:46 PM • 17376 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
02:37 PM • 15661 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 26718 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 19612 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 30689 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 25935 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25396 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 24636 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18651 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
1.8m/s
72%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 30755 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 23536 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 18382 views
US demands allies cut NATO overseas missions and not invite Ukraine to Ankara summit - mediaFebruary 19, 01:59 PM • 8352 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 17937 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign02:22 PM • 17950 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 26718 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 30689 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 30770 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 44537 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Jeffrey Epstein
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 18402 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 23556 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 25330 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 33154 views
Star of the series "Money Heist" Úrsula Corberó became a mother for the first timePhotoFebruary 18, 11:16 AM • 34142 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Film
Shahed-136

"Even though the IOC betrayed them, I will not betray them": skeleton racer Heraskevych will continue to fight for justice in court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Heraskevych will appeal to the court to restore justice after the decision of the International Olympic Committee regarding his disqualification for the "helmet of memory", which he was never able to use in the race at the 2026 Olympics

"Even though the IOC betrayed them, I will not betray them": skeleton racer Heraskevych will continue to fight for justice in court

Famous Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych, who became the first skeleton racer in the history of independent Ukraine to win an Olympic license and compete in the Olympic Games, announced that he would appeal to court to restore justice after the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to disqualify him for the "memory helmet" that he was unable to use in the race at the 2026 Olympics. This is reported by UNN with reference to Media Center Ukraine.

Although the IOC betrayed them, I will not betray them. We will continue our fight. I am convinced that these athletes have the right to be in these competitions.

- the athlete stated during the briefing.

Recall

Heraskevych's case has already been considered by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which rejected his claim against the IOC. Now, within the next 30 days, Ukraine has the right to a legal response. According to sports lawyer and former acting president of the Ukrainian Athletics Federation Yevhen Pronin, if necessary, the defense of the Ukrainian athlete can be appealed to the Federal Court of Switzerland.

We have a team of European lawyers who are ready to help. To represent interests in Swiss jurisdiction, we need specialists with appropriate qualifications.

- Pronin noted.

At the same time, Heraskevych's team was not informed about the intentions of other Ukrainian lawyers to join the athlete's defense. This refers, in particular, to the fact that information was spread on social networks that Andriy Yermak wanted to join the case.

Regarding the court cases, I only learned about it from social networks. For all documents, we worked with Mr. Yevhen and foreign lawyers. Not everything written on the Internet is true.

- Heraskevych clarified.

Pronin added that outside help at critical moments of the appeal process was only distracting, and he independently conducted all communications:

My competence in sports arbitration is sufficient, I have been doing this for more than 12 years. Any outside help, if needed, I will ask for it.

- the athlete's lawyer summarized.

"We need to protest" - Borzov on Heraskevych's case and the Russian flag at the Games13.02.26, 18:25 • 29666 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Sports
Social network
Switzerland
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine