Evacuation from Vovchansk continues, Russian Armed Forces do not stop shelling, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy - Syniehubov

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 70324 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 105032 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 148031 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 152268 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248829 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173774 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165085 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148269 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225069 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113038 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 102079 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 41399 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 36143 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54422 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48275 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248829 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225069 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211244 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237037 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223903 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 70324 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 48275 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 54422 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112607 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113529 views
Evacuation from Vovchansk continues, Russian Armed Forces do not stop shelling, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy - Syniehubov

Evacuation from Vovchansk continues, Russian Armed Forces do not stop shelling, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy - Syniehubov

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17988 views

Due to Russian shelling, about 200 more people need to be evacuated from Vovchansk, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy on the outskirts of the city.

Approximately 200 more people have yet to leave the city of Vovchansk. The evacuation continues amid attacks by Russian invaders. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy on the approaches to the city, but the occupiers continue to try to destroy civilian infrastructure.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on his page on social network, UNN reports.

We are currently working in the city of Vovchansk, organizing evacuation together with the National Police. Approximately 200 more people have to leave.

- The official said. 

Sinegubov noted that the enemy is shelling the entire city, effectively destroying civilian infrastructure. According to the head of the regional military administration, Ukrainian soldiers are holding back the enemy on all approaches to the city of Vovchansk.

We will definitely make it, Glory to Ukraine

Sinegubov noted.

"Gray zone" in Kharkiv region has increased, main task is to stabilize the front line - Syniehubov12.05.24, 15:17 • 31990 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
ukraineUkraine
kharkivKharkiv

