Evacuation from Vovchansk continues, Russian Armed Forces do not stop shelling, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy - Syniehubov
Kyiv • UNN
Due to Russian shelling, about 200 more people need to be evacuated from Vovchansk, but Ukrainian defenders are holding back the enemy on the outskirts of the city.
Approximately 200 more people have yet to leave the city of Vovchansk. The evacuation continues amid attacks by Russian invaders. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy on the approaches to the city, but the occupiers continue to try to destroy civilian infrastructure.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, on his page on social network, UNN reports.
We are currently working in the city of Vovchansk, organizing evacuation together with the National Police. Approximately 200 more people have to leave.
Sinegubov noted that the enemy is shelling the entire city, effectively destroying civilian infrastructure. According to the head of the regional military administration, Ukrainian soldiers are holding back the enemy on all approaches to the city of Vovchansk.
We will definitely make it, Glory to Ukraine
