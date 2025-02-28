Europol conducts large-scale operation against AI materials of child abuse: 25 people detained
Kyiv • UNN
Operation Cumberland was conducted in 18 countries to combat the spread of AI child abuse materials. 25 people were detained, 272 suspects were identified, and 173 electronic devices were seized.
Europol, in cooperation with law enforcement agencies from 18 countries, conducted an international special operation called Cumberland to combat the spread of child sexual abuse materials created with the help of artificial intelligence. At least 25 people were detained as a result of the operation. This was reported by the BBC, according to UNN.
Details
According to the agency, the suspects were members of a criminal group whose members were engaged in the distribution of images of minors entirely created using artificial intelligence.
Europol claims that this operation is one of the first to involve child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The lack of national legislation against these crimes made it "exceptionally difficult for investigators.
In addition, according to the information, the arrests were made simultaneously on Wednesday, February 26, during Operation Cumberland, conducted by Danish law enforcement agencies.
Europol reported that authorities from at least 18 other countries took part in the operation and it is still ongoing. More arrests are expected to be made in the next few weeks,
According to the agency, in addition to the arrests, 272 suspects have been identified, 33 houses have been searched, and 173 electronic devices have been seized.
It is also reported that the main suspect is a Danish citizen arrested in November 2024.
The statement said that he "ran an online platform where he distributed materials he created using artificial intelligence.
By making a "symbolic online payment," users from all over the world could receive a password that allowed them to "access the platform and watch children being abused.
These artificially generated images are so easy to create that they can be made by individuals with criminal intent who do not even have strong technical knowledge,
She warned that law enforcement agencies would have to develop "new investigative methods and tools" to address the emerging issues.
Meta is reportedly preparing a separate AI application to challenge ChatGPT28.02.25, 10:11 • 26593 views