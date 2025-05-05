European Commissioner for Defence: EU will double military aid to Ukraine if Trump fails to convince Putin to make peace

European Union Commissioner for Defence and Space, Andrius Kubilius, has stated that the European Union has the opportunity to significantly increase military support to Ukraine by purchasing weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers. This was reported by UNN with reference to Kubilius's page on social network X (Twitter).

Details

Andrius Kubilius noted that the West currently provides Ukraine with about 40 billion euros in military aid annually.

According to him, these funds can be used more efficiently by investing them in the purchase of weapons directly from Ukrainian manufacturers. Especially if US President Donald Trump does not convince Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin to make peace. According to the EU Commissioner, in this way, Western allies could very quickly put forward more convincing arguments in favor of peace

If Trump does not convince Putin to make peace, we could put forward more convincing arguments in favor of peace very quickly - by significantly increasing our military support to Ukraine. - said Kubilius.

The European official explained that the cost of weapons produced in Ukraine is approximately half that of similar weapons from the EU or the US. Thus, the amount of weapons provided to Ukraine can actually be doubled without increasing costs.

"The real value of our support will increase to EUR 80 billion," he concluded.

Kubilius paid special attention to a new instrument - EU security loans, which allow member states to finance military purchases for Ukraine. This, he believes, paves the way for the implementation of the "peace through strength" strategy.

"Security loans are a force for Ukraine!" the official stressed.

Recall

The EU assured Ukraine of its unwavering support and continued increase in military assistance, regardless of a possible US withdrawal from peace talks.

European Commissioner for Defense: Putin is openly mocking Americans