European Commission does not confirm work on an "alternative" peace plan for Ukraine

The European Commission does not confirm working on an "alternative" peace plan for Ukraine, in addition to the 28-point plan proposed by the US, as stated by European Commission spokespersons Anita Hipper and Paula Pinho during a briefing in Brussels on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"You are referring to another plan that I am not aware of," said European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper on foreign policy, answering a question about whether the European Commission could confirm that, according to some media reports, European officials are in Kyiv and working on another peace plan with the Ukrainians.

"Okay, so we cannot confirm that," said European Commission spokesperson Paula Pinho.

Recall

Earlier, the WSJ reported that "European leaders are working on their own counter-proposal on how to end the war on alternative terms and are trying to convince Ukraine to support their plan, which is designed to be more favorable to Kyiv." Europe hopes that the plan will be ready within a few days, but Kyiv has not yet committed to joining it, the WSJ indicated.