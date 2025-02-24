EU working on 17th package of sanctions against Russia - Kallas
Kyiv • UNN
The EU has adopted the 16th package of sanctions and is working on the 17th. Ministers supported a new military aid initiative for Ukraine, the details and scope of which will be discussed at the March 6 summit.
The European Union has adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and continues to work on the 17th. This was stated by the head of the bloc's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.
Today we made important decisions: we adopted the 16th package of sanctions, which includes several items, and we continue to work on the 17th package. We also discussed that the ministers generally supported a new initiative on military assistance to Ukraine. Of course, the details and especially the figures will be defined and discussed at the extraordinary European summit on March 6. We have to put Ukraine in a position of strength so that Ukraine can say no to a bad deal
