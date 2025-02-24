EU working on 17th package of sanctions against Russia - Kallas

The European Union has adopted the 16th package of sanctions against Russia and continues to work on the 17th. This was stated by the head of the bloc's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN reports.

Today we made important decisions: we adopted the 16th package of sanctions, which includes several items, and we continue to work on the 17th package. We also discussed that the ministers generally supported a new initiative on military assistance to Ukraine. Of course, the details and especially the figures will be defined and discussed at the extraordinary European summit on March 6. We have to put Ukraine in a position of strength so that Ukraine can say no to a bad deal - said Kaja Kallas, Head of EU Diplomacy.

EU may approve specific scope and decisions on new defense initiative for Ukraine on March 6 - Kallas