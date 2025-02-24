EU may approve specific scope and decisions on new defense initiative for Ukraine on March 6 - Kallas

A new defense initiative for Ukraine will be considered at the EU summit on March 6, including the amount of such assistance, EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas said during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, indicating that a decision could be made, UNN reports.

Details

"Today at the table I heard broad support for the initiative (defense initiative to support Ukraine - ed.), we did not have specific figures in the initiative for the leaders to fill in... Today, there was broad support for the principles on which we must move forward, and I saw a great willingness at the table to do so," the EU foreign policy chief said.

According to Kallas, she insisted that the issue be considered at the March 6 leaders' summit because "we don't have time.

"I really pushed for this on March 6. We can make a decision, because it's important to send a signal that we can do it, so I'm positive, optimistic, how to put it, about it," Kallas said.

Recall

European Council President Antonio Costa saidthat he would convene a meeting of EU leaders on March 6 to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense.

This comes after EU Diplomacy Chief Kaja Kallas announced a new defense initiativeto support Ukraine is to be discussed today and will be discussed at a meeting of European leaders on March 6.

The amount of the new EU aid to Ukraine was previously discussed in the press, indicating that it could be significant. This comes after German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock announced on February 16 an upcoming EU aid package to Ukrainethat would be similar to the coronavirus bailout fund. Over the past six years, the EU has allocated €724 billion, partly in the form of loans and direct financial assistance, for the coronavirus recovery.

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius acknowledged the existence of "rumors" about the figures, but refused to speculate, saying only that the EU plans to send a "very strong signal" to Ukraine with a new aid package.

EU discusses new package of military aid to Ukraine up to 30 billion euros - report