EU may approve specific scope and decisions on new defense initiative for Ukraine on March 6 - Kallas

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 9498 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 29230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 20653 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 104200 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 87150 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111046 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116340 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 145222 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115064 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 168876 views

Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 84390 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 40947 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 67303 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 101607 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 29924 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 28888 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 104157 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 145201 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 136270 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 168854 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 10616 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130836 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132828 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161481 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140973 views
EU may approve specific scope and decisions on new defense initiative for Ukraine on March 6 - Kallas

EU may approve specific scope and decisions on new defense initiative for Ukraine on March 6 - Kallas

 • 30314 views

EU Diplomacy Chief Kaja Kallas announced broad support for a new defense initiative for Ukraine. Specific amounts of aid and decisions may be made at the EU summit on March 6.

A new defense initiative for Ukraine will be considered at the EU summit on March 6, including the amount of such assistance, EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaja Kallas said during a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council, indicating that a decision could be made, UNN reports.

Details

"Today at the table I heard broad support for the initiative (defense initiative to support Ukraine - ed.), we did not have specific figures in the initiative for the leaders to fill in... Today, there was broad support for the principles on which we must move forward, and I saw a great willingness at the table to do so," the EU foreign policy chief said.

According to Kallas, she insisted that the issue be considered at the March 6 leaders' summit because "we don't have time.

"I really pushed for this on March 6. We can make a decision, because it's important to send a signal that we can do it, so I'm positive, optimistic, how to put it, about it," Kallas said.

Recall

European Council President Antonio Costa saidthat he would convene a meeting of EU leaders on March 6 to discuss support for Ukraine and strengthening Europe's defense.

This comes after EU Diplomacy Chief Kaja Kallas announced a new defense initiativeto support Ukraine is to be discussed today and will be discussed at a meeting of European leaders on March 6.

The amount of the new EU aid to Ukraine was previously discussed in the press, indicating that it could be significant. This comes after German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbock announced on February 16 an upcoming EU aid package to Ukrainethat would be similar to the coronavirus bailout fund. Over the past six years, the EU has allocated €724 billion, partly in the form of loans and direct financial assistance, for the coronavirus recovery. 

European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius acknowledged the existence of "rumors" about the figures, but refused to speculate, saying only that the EU plans to send a "very strong signal" to Ukraine with a new aid package.

EU discusses new package of military aid to Ukraine up to 30 billion euros - report24.02.25, 15:50 • 21889 views

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kaia-kallasKaya Kallas
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

