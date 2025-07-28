EU welcomes signing of law on improving ARMA's work

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, welcomed the adoption and signing of the law on strengthening the institutional capacity of the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). The diplomat wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

We welcome the adoption and signing of the ARMA law. A concrete step towards more effective asset management and public trust – in line with the commitments for the Ukraine Facility for the first quarter - Mathernova noted.

Recall

On July 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that initiates a large-scale reform of ARMA, which provides for changes in asset management and strengthening control. This step opens the way for Ukraine to receive 600 million euros in financial assistance from the EU.