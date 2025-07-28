EU welcomes signing of law on improving ARMA's work

$41.780.01
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 4890 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 13725 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
09:50 AM • 18661 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 25670 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 23051 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
08:08 AM • 23768 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 27074 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
July 27, 02:42 PM • 85967 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Exclusive
July 27, 10:16 AM • 100061 views
Astrological forecast for July 28 — August 3: Retrograde Mercury and Moon in Scorpio
July 27, 06:57 AM • 71640 views
Trump loses patience over Putin's lack of steps to end the war - Rubio
Popular news
Russian missile strike on Ukraine on July 28: Poland had to scramble fighter jetsJuly 28, 03:03 AM • 60586 views
Russia launched direct flights to North Korea: details of cooperationJuly 28, 04:45 AM • 13476 views
Trump was ready to give Crimea and eastern regions of Ukraine to Putin in exchange for peace - Austrian Foreign MinisterJuly 28, 05:03 AM • 8640 views
Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: details07:04 AM • 16220 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damage08:22 AM • 19772 views
Publications
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 294 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 238545 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 169979 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 213385 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 182949 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Igor Kolomoisky
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Belarus
Kropyvnytskyi
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 1680 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 85932 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 40860 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 42761 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 39634 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
KAB-250

EU welcomes signing of law on improving ARMA's work

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova welcomed the signing of the law on strengthening ARMA's institutional capacity. This step is in line with commitments regarding the Ukraine Facility and paves the way for Ukraine to receive 600 million euros in aid from the EU.

EU welcomes signing of law on improving ARMA's work

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, welcomed the adoption and signing of the law on strengthening the institutional capacity of the National Agency for Identification, Tracing and Management of Assets (ARMA). The diplomat wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

We welcome the adoption and signing of the ARMA law. A concrete step towards more effective asset management and public trust – in line with the commitments for the Ukraine Facility for the first quarter

- Mathernova noted.

Recall

On July 27, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that initiates a large-scale reform of ARMA, which provides for changes in asset management and strengthening control. This step opens the way for Ukraine to receive 600 million euros in financial assistance from the EU.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
