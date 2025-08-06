EU welcomed the appointment of the new head of the BEB: a positive step on the path to membership

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos and EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova positively assessed the appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as director of the Bureau of Economic Security (BES), writes UNN.

I welcome the appointment of the new head of the Bureau of Economic Security (ESBU), a crucial reform strongly encouraged by the EU. The EU supports this step toward stronger institutions and Ukraine’s path to membership. Progress must continue - wrote European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos on X.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Maternova also welcomed the appointment.

"Great news from Kabmin today. I welcome appointment of Oleksandr Tsyvinskyy as Director of ESBU - a key reform for EU accession & IMF benchmark. Another important step further building trust with society & international partners," Maternova noted on X.

Recall

On August 6, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Oleksandr Tsyvinsky as director of the Bureau of Economic Security.

Before that, the competition commission determined the sole candidate for the position of BES director - Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, head of the NABU detective unit, became the winner. Regarding Tsyvinsky's candidacy during the competition, the SBU expressed reservations - they indicated that his father had a Russian passport. Then the commission for selecting the BES director published an official document from the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the decision not to appoint the winner of the competition, Oleksandr Tsyvinsky, to the position of BES director.

On July 31, Tsyvinsky stated that the Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed to him the absence of grounds for his non-appointment to the position of BES director.

The competition was held within the framework of Law No. 10439 on the reboot of the BES, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on June 29, 2024, which provides for a competitive selection of the head with the participation of experts delegated by international partners, as well as certification of BES employees within a year after the appointment of the new director. In addition, the election of the head of the BES based on the results of the competition by the end of July this year was a condition of the extended financing program with the IMF.