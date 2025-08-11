$41.390.07
EU unblocked another €1.6 billion from Russian assets' profits to help Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 540 views

The European Commission announced the receipt of a third tranche of 1.6 billion euros from the immobilized assets of the Russian central bank. The funds will be directed to support Ukraine, 95% through the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism, 5% through the European Peace Facility.

EU unblocked another €1.6 billion from Russian assets' profits to help Ukraine: details

The third tranche of 1.6 billion euros, received by the EU from immobilized assets of the Russian central bank, has become available to support Ukraine, the European Commission announced on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

"Last Friday, the EU received 1.6 billion euros of so-called windfall profits, obtained as interest on residual funds from immobilized assets of the Russian central bank, which are held in central securities depositories. This is the third tranche received by the EU after the first tranche in July 2024, and the second tranche in April 2025. It covers profits accumulated in the first half of 2025," the European Commission said.

As noted, this windfall profit comes from assets frozen as part of EU sanctions imposed in response to Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine. "While the assets themselves remain blocked, the interest on residual funds can be used to support Ukraine," the statement said.

"90% of the first two tranches were directed to support Ukraine through the European Peace Facility (EPF), and 10% through the Ukraine Facility. Starting from the third tranche, 95% of the funds will be directed to support Ukraine through the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism (ULCM), and 5% through the European Peace Fund (EPF)," the European Commission emphasized.

As explained by the European institution, the ULCM provides non-repayable support to Ukraine for repaying macro-financial assistance loans from the EU, as well as loans from bilateral creditors within this mechanism. The total volume of credit support within this mechanism is 45 billion euros. And the EPF, as indicated, helps Ukraine meet its urgent military and defense needs.

"This measure is part of the EU's unwavering commitment to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the European Commission emphasized.

Julia Shramko

