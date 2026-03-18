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EU to sign defense agreement with Iceland amid country's plans for European integration - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 898 views

Kaja Kallas will sign a security agreement with Iceland on March 18. The country is considering resuming the EU accession process as early as August this year.

EU to sign defense agreement with Iceland amid country's plans for European integration - Politico

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas will sign a security and defense partnership agreement with Iceland on March 18. At the same time, the country is considering whether to hold a vote on resuming the EU accession process as early as August, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

According to correspondent Jacopo Barigazzi, this partnership goes beyond defense. The EU is already calculating the possible consequences: if Iceland starts moving towards EU membership, Norway may come under pressure as the last Scandinavian country not in the bloc. And if Reykjavik eventually switches to the euro, it could reignite the debate in Sweden.

Iceland may not be the only country to soon become an EU candidate - Canada may also join it at some point

- French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said half-jokingly.

Recall

The Prime Ministers of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Canada agreed to deepen military-industrial cooperation during a meeting in Oslo.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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