EU tightens control over honey imports from November 2024
Kyiv • UNN
Starting from November 30, 2024, honey and other bee products intended for human consumption can only be imported into the EU from companies listed by the competent authority of the exporting country to combat fraud and counterfeiting.
From November 30, 2024, honey and other bee products intended for consumption will be able to be imported into the EU countries only if they are sent, received or produced in those institutions that are listed by the competent authority of the exporting country. This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection, UNN reports .
Details
As the State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection pointed out in , honey and other bee products intended for human consumption are increasingly becoming the subject of fraud and falsification. In particular, due to the addition of foreign sugars.
According to the European Commission , 46% of cargoes with honey and bee products were found to have some kind of discrepancy when imported into the EU, and 57% of exporters from third countries were marked as suspicious of honey adulteration with foreign sugars.
Therefore, in order to improve the traceability of the supply chain of honey and bee products to the market, the European Union is strengthening control by exporting countries over market operators
As reported, from November 30, 2024, honey and other bee products intended for human consumption may be imported into the EU only if they are shipped, received and/or produced in those establishments that are listed by the competent authority of the exporting country.
EU Council sets new labeling rules for honey and other products29.04.24, 13:24 • 16658 views
The State Service of Ukraine on Food Safety and Consumer Protection stated that interested market operators of honey and bee products producers must apply in advance (one month in advance) to the territorial body of the agency to include the capacities of market operators in the lists of capacities from which exports of honey and bee products for human consumption to the EU are allowed.