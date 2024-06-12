EU proposes sanctions against Russian shipping company Sovcomflot - Bloomberg

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 16228 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132512 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137909 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227589 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168015 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161895 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146810 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214094 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112816 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200869 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101294 views
March 1, 05:14 AM • 46489 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 55474 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101457 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79944 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227596 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200871 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227119 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214642 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 79944 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101457 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156211 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155085 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158954 views
EU proposes sanctions against Russian shipping company Sovcomflot - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16014 views

The European Union proposes to impose sanctions on the Russian oil transportation giant Sovcomflot and its affiliated tankers to limit Russia's ability to finance the war against Ukraine.

The European Union proposes to impose sanctions against the Russian oil transportation giant Sovcomflot to limit the Kremlin's ability to finance the war against Ukraine. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the European Union, following the United States, is proposing to impose sanctions on Sovcomflot and 14 oil tankers associated with this company in order to reduce oil sales.

The European Union also proposes to impose sanctions on 13 vessels involved in the transportation of goods and technologies used in the defense and security sector, as well as the transportation of oil and oil products, or contributing to the expansion of the Russian energy sector.

Possible EU sanctions require the approval of all member states, and the plan may change by then, the newspaper says.

For reference

"Sovcomflot, Russia's largest shipping company, is one of the key companies helping to transport Russian oil under Western restrictions imposed on the country after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The company also provides offshore production and marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas.

In response to Russia's war in Ukraine, the Group of Seven industrialized nations imposed a price cap on Russian exports of oil and oil products to limit the country's access to Western transportation and insurance services. Moscow has adapted to the restrictions, including the European Union's ban on Russian oil imports, by using a huge shadowy fleet of tankers and selling its oil to Asian customers.

Russian oil tanker moves cargo near Singapore to circumvent sanctions - Bloomberg6/10/24, 5:28 PM • 25531 view

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World

