The sanctioned Russian oil tanker Primorye secretly moved raw materials to a ship near Singapore, Sailing 12 thousand km for this purpose. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian tanker Primorye was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control in October last year. After that, he did not load oil for about 6 months.

However, at the end of April this year, the tanker arrived in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. He picked up a cargo of Urals oil and set off on a 7.5-mile (about 12,000 km) flight to arrive at a location about 70 miles east of Singapore., - notes Bloomberg.

The publication notes that in 2024, the Russian Federation shipped about 3.4 million barrels of oil per day worth 3 37 billion at the export point.In May, state budget revenues from oil increased by almost 50% compared to last year, as crude oil prices rose and the country adapted to these measures. However, the distorted logistics involved in the Primorye tanker indicates that there are obstacles to trade.

Shortly after the arrival of the Russian tanker east of Singapore, it disappeared from the Automatic Identification System, thanks to which commercial vessels transmit their location and destinations for security reasons.

At the same time, after the disappearance of the vessel, satellite images recorded that the tanker moved cargo on June 3 to another vessel - Ocean Hermana.

The secret transfer will theoretically help those who buy oil to distance themselves from working with the sanctioned ship and any risk of further actions by the Treasury. Identification of the receiving vessel makes it difficult to conceal the origin of the cargo, - notes Bloomberg.

The Primorye tanker belongs to the State Oil Tanker Company of Russia, PJSC Sovcomflot, which then carried about 1 million barrels of oil.

