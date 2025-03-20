EU postpones tariffs on the US until mid-April to review countermeasures
The European Union has postponed the introduction of tariffs on American goods in response to Trump's tariffs until mid-April 2025. This will allow time for negotiations and possible adjustments to the list of goods.
Details
According to media reports, the European Commission proposed on April 1 to reintroduce the 2018 tariffs on American goods worth EUR 4.5 billion (USD 4.9 billion), and then on April 13 to introduce tariffs on American goods worth another EUR 18 billion.
We are currently considering aligning the timelines of the two sets of EU countermeasures so that we can consult with member states on both lists at the same time, and this would also give us additional time to negotiate with our US partners
The commission later confirmed that all EU countermeasures would take effect in mid-April.
Šefčovič said that so far he has managed to achieve limited progress in negotiations with his American counterparts, for example, regarding his proposal to discuss lowering import duties on industrial goods.
I don't think the US is thinking in that direction
"And right now they think the best way to do that is through tariff policy. I hope that one day we will get to this discussion, but we are clearly not there yet," he said.
The delay in adopting response measures may allow for some adjustments to the list of goods from the US that are subject to sanctions.
Earlier
In February, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 25% tariffs on imports from the EU.