EU extends sanctions against Russia for hybrid threats for another year

The European Union has extended sanctions related to Russia's hybrid threats for another year, the EU Council announced on October 3, UNN reports.

Today, the Council (EU) decided to extend the individual restrictive measures against persons responsible for Russia's destabilizing actions abroad for one year, until October 9, 2026, in connection with Russia's ongoing hybrid activities, including foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) against the EU, its member states, and partners. - the statement says.

In total, restrictive measures taken in connection with Russia's destabilizing activities, as indicated, currently apply to 47 individuals and 15 entities.

The assets of these individuals are subject to freezing, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds, financial assets, or economic resources. Individuals are also subject to a ban on entry or transit through the EU territory.

