EU extends sanctions against Russia for hybrid threats for another year

$41.280.05
48.500.13
ukenru
10:33 AM • 5400 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 16989 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20594 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
08:00 AM • 16523 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
07:29 AM • 17665 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in several regions overnight: gas transmission infrastructure also came under fire
October 3, 06:22 AM • 15464 views
US shutdown threatens delays in arms supplies to Ukraine - The Telegraph
October 3, 06:14 AM • 14913 views
Czech elections: Babiš's populist party leads in polls, but smaller parties hold the keys to government
October 2, 11:18 PM • 18005 views
US Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine unlikely - Reuters
October 2, 06:06 PM • 30826 views
Ukraine severs diplomatic ties with Nicaragua - MFA
Exclusive
October 2, 01:54 PM • 52531 views
Online Gambling Monitoring: PlayCity Explains How It Will Work and When It Will Launch
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
60%
755mm
Popular news
Russia likely resumed secret arms deliveries from North KoreaPhotoOctober 3, 03:06 AM • 8206 views
Diver team finds $1 million treasure of Spanish jewels off Florida coastPhotoOctober 3, 03:34 AM • 20809 views
Poltava region suffered a massive Russian attack overnight: energy facilities damagedOctober 3, 05:27 AM • 6594 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30508 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12868 views
Publications
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
09:51 AM • 16975 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 20581 views
October garden work: what crops to plant for winterOctober 3, 05:32 AM • 30659 views
Why is the Turkish model of "one pharmacy - one pharmacist" dangerous for Ukraine, and what does Russia have to do with it?October 2, 12:21 PM • 45550 views
Herring Day: five appetizing fish dishesPhotoOctober 2, 11:55 AM • 53388 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Olena Sosedka
Donald Trump
Andriy Parubiy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poltava Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from media07:40 AM • 12994 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 25217 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 68334 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 76015 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 56591 views
Actual
Forbes
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Financial Times
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander

EU extends sanctions against Russia for hybrid threats for another year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

The European Union has extended sanctions against Russia in connection with hybrid threats for another year, until October 9, 2026. Restrictive measures apply to 47 individuals and 15 entities.

EU extends sanctions against Russia for hybrid threats for another year

The European Union has extended sanctions related to Russia's hybrid threats for another year, the EU Council announced on October 3, UNN reports.

Today, the Council (EU) decided to extend the individual restrictive measures against persons responsible for Russia's destabilizing actions abroad for one year, until October 9, 2026, in connection with Russia's ongoing hybrid activities, including foreign information manipulation and interference (FIMI) against the EU, its member states, and partners.

- the statement says.

In total, restrictive measures taken in connection with Russia's destabilizing activities, as indicated, currently apply to 47 individuals and 15 entities.

The assets of these individuals are subject to freezing, and EU citizens and companies are prohibited from providing them with funds, financial assets, or economic resources. Individuals are also subject to a ban on entry or transit through the EU territory.

The EU imposed sanctions against 19 people for the first time for hybrid threats from Russia16.12.24, 16:53 • 16707 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
European Union