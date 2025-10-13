The EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products

The EU has approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine, adopting a decision on reducing or abolishing customs duties on a number of agri-food products, the EU Council announced on Monday, October 13, UNN writes.

Today, the EU Council adopted a decision on the EU's position in the EU-Ukraine Association Committee (in its trade configuration) regarding the reduction or abolition of customs duties on a number of agri-food products, such as dairy products, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and semi-finished meat products. - reported the European institution.

Details

"Today, the EU approved an update to its trade agreement with Ukraine. For Denmark, this is a very important step forward in facilitating further trade and thus bringing us even closer," commented the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which holds the presidency of the EU Council.

This decision, as noted by the EU Council, was adopted in accordance with the previous agreement on the revision of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) between the EU and Ukraine, reached by the European Commission and Ukraine on June 30, 2025, "with the aim of creating a long-term, predictable and mutual trade structure in the broader context of Ukraine's accession process."

"The abolition of customs duties benefits both the EU and Ukraine, ensuring sustainable economic stability, strong trade relations and further integration of Ukraine with the Union," commented Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The EU's position agreed today is expected to "strengthen trade flows between the EU and Ukraine, while ensuring that Ukraine's market access will depend on its gradual alignment with EU production standards in the areas of animal welfare, pesticides and veterinary drugs."

In addition, it is reported that the proposal "takes into account the specific needs of some EU agricultural sectors, creating a robust safeguard mechanism that either party can invoke in the event of market disruption."

It also ensures, as noted, that "market access for the most sensitive goods, such as sugar, poultry, eggs, wheat, corn and honey, will remain more limited and gradual." Full liberalization will only be considered for some non-sensitive goods, such as milk and dairy products, the EU Council indicated.

Next steps

After the decision is adopted by the EU Council, the EU-Ukraine Association Committee, whose meeting will be held in its trade configuration, will adopt a decision within the review process in accordance with Article 29(4) of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. The purpose of the review process, it is reported, is to accelerate and expand the scope of customs duty abolition in trade between the EU and Ukraine.

Addition

The Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine was signed in 2014 and entered into force on September 1, 2017. Following Russia's unprovoked and unjustified full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU granted Ukraine trade facilitation and exceptional instruments that provided a high level of unilateral liberalization in the form of autonomous trade measures (ATMs). These were extended in 2023 and 2024 and expired on June 6, 2025.