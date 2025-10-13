$41.600.10
48.110.10
ukenru
10:34 AM • 3870 views
The Cabinet of Ministers shortened the 2025-2026 heating season: how the dates changed
10:25 AM • 12414 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 13902 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
09:37 AM • 11479 views
The EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21138 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 14845 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substationsVideo
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27500 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 17347 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 14660 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
October 13, 04:29 AM • 19014 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
5.2m/s
61%
750mm
Popular news
Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - ForbesOctober 13, 01:52 AM • 31276 views
Financial incentives don't work: Russia cannot compensate for losses in the war against Ukraine - ISWOctober 13, 02:25 AM • 22094 views
Enemy losses per day: over a thousand soldiers, 3 tanks and 21 artillery systems will no longer help the RussiansOctober 13, 04:14 AM • 25250 views
Odesa region suffered a massive drone attack by Russia: there is one injured and large-scale firesPhotoVideo05:19 AM • 38864 views
"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza08:38 AM • 10134 views
Publications
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year10:25 AM • 12414 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body10:13 AM • 13902 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 21138 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 27500 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 72545 views
Actual people
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
China
Israel
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau confirmed romance with passionate kisses on a yachtPhotoOctober 12, 11:24 AM • 36537 views
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot RobbieOctober 10, 11:09 AM • 68257 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideoOctober 10, 10:04 AM • 71498 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhotoOctober 10, 09:18 AM • 72566 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 138618 views
Actual
Facebook
Financial Times
The Guardian
Fox News
Shahed-136

The EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11503 views

On October 13, the EU Council approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine, which provides for the reduction or abolition of duties on a number of agri-food products. This decision will promote further trade and integration of Ukraine with the EU, ensuring sustainable economic stability.

The EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products

The EU has approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine, adopting a decision on reducing or abolishing customs duties on a number of agri-food products, the EU Council announced on Monday, October 13, UNN writes.

Today, the EU Council adopted a decision on the EU's position in the EU-Ukraine Association Committee (in its trade configuration) regarding the reduction or abolition of customs duties on a number of agri-food products, such as dairy products, fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and semi-finished meat products.

- reported the European institution.

Details

"Today, the EU approved an update to its trade agreement with Ukraine. For Denmark, this is a very important step forward in facilitating further trade and thus bringing us even closer," commented the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which holds the presidency of the EU Council.

This decision, as noted by the EU Council, was adopted in accordance with the previous agreement on the revision of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) between the EU and Ukraine, reached by the European Commission and Ukraine on June 30, 2025, "with the aim of creating a long-term, predictable and mutual trade structure in the broader context of Ukraine's accession process."

"The abolition of customs duties benefits both the EU and Ukraine, ensuring sustainable economic stability, strong trade relations and further integration of Ukraine with the Union," commented Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen.

The EU's position agreed today is expected to "strengthen trade flows between the EU and Ukraine, while ensuring that Ukraine's market access will depend on its gradual alignment with EU production standards in the areas of animal welfare, pesticides and veterinary drugs."

In addition, it is reported that the proposal "takes into account the specific needs of some EU agricultural sectors, creating a robust safeguard mechanism that either party can invoke in the event of market disruption."

It also ensures, as noted, that "market access for the most sensitive goods, such as sugar, poultry, eggs, wheat, corn and honey, will remain more limited and gradual." Full liberalization will only be considered for some non-sensitive goods, such as milk and dairy products, the EU Council indicated.

Next steps

After the decision is adopted by the EU Council, the EU-Ukraine Association Committee, whose meeting will be held in its trade configuration, will adopt a decision within the review process in accordance with Article 29(4) of the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement. The purpose of the review process, it is reported, is to accelerate and expand the scope of customs duty abolition in trade between the EU and Ukraine.

Addition

The Association Agreement between the EU and Ukraine was signed in 2014 and entered into force on September 1, 2017. Following Russia's unprovoked and unjustified full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the EU granted Ukraine trade facilitation and exceptional instruments that provided a high level of unilateral liberalization in the form of autonomous trade measures (ATMs). These were extended in 2023 and 2024 and expired on June 6, 2025.

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
Lars Løkke Rasmussen
European Union
Denmark
Ukraine