EU agrees on Ukraine's plan with reforms for disbursements from the €50 billion fund

EU ambassadors have agreed on Ukraine's plan outlining reforms to receive EU financial assistance until 2027 under the €50 billion Ukraine Facility, the Belgian presidency of the EU Council said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

The European Commission approved the Plan of Ukraine, which paves the way for payments from the EUR 50 billion fund