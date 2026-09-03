Estonia’s Minister of Defence Resigns Over Scandal Involving Defence Procurement for Ukraine

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur resigned amid a scandal over defense procurements for Ukraine’s needs. This is reported by ERR, reports UNN.

Details

It is reported that on Wednesday it became known that Estonia had attempted to purchase artillery shells for Ukraine and had paid a €70 million advance to Indian companies that had never previously sold such ammunition.

As defense minister, I must, of course, acknowledge that I am responsible for everything under my ministry. ... A leader must have both the courage and the authority to take responsibility. ... I will assume this responsibility, and the prime minister will have to find a new defense minister - Pevkur said.

It is indicated that Magnus-Valdemar Saar, the then head of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment, said that important procurement decisions were not made without the approval of the Ministry of Defense leadership. Pevkur confirmed that he had not read the relevant contracts, although the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment had provided them to him.

Although the minister does not count socks and ammunition or negotiate contracts, the criticism from the National Audit Office, which primarily concerns the activities of the Defence Forces and the Centre for Defence Investment, raises the issue of political responsibility. Therefore, I believe it is right to assume political responsibility today for the entire defense sector and hand over the baton of defense minister at a time convenient for the prime minister - the official noted.

He assured that he was doing this "with a firm awareness that we made the right decisions regarding the strengthening of national defense".

It should be added that Pevkur has served as Estonia’s defense minister since 2022.

To remind you

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