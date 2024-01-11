ukenru
Estonian president opposes restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Estonian president opposes restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26211 views

Estonian President Alar Karis opposes restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons against Russia, favoring unlimited support. Estonia promises to provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion in aid by 2027.

Estonia is against restrictions on strikes on Russia with weapons provided by Ukraine's Western partners. This was stated by Estonian President Alar Karis during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tallinn on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

While providing our support, we cannot prevent the destruction of facilities on the aggressor's territory. Therefore, there should be no restrictions on the weapons that are transferred to Ukraine

- Karis said.

Recall

Estonia pledges to provide €1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine until 2027. President Karis calls for more solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum on joint military projects10.01.24, 22:42 • 26228 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics

