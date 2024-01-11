Estonian president opposes restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons

Estonia is against restrictions on strikes on Russia with weapons provided by Ukraine's Western partners. This was stated by Estonian President Alar Karis during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tallinn on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports .

Details

While providing our support, we cannot prevent the destruction of facilities on the aggressor's territory. Therefore, there should be no restrictions on the weapons that are transferred to Ukraine - Karis said.

Recall

Estonia pledges to provide €1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine until 2027. President Karis calls for more solidarity and support for Ukraine.

Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum on joint military projects