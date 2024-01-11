Estonian president opposes restrictions on strikes on Russia with Western weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Estonian President Alar Karis opposes restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons against Russia, favoring unlimited support. Estonia promises to provide Ukraine with €1.2 billion in aid by 2027.
Estonia is against restrictions on strikes on Russia with weapons provided by Ukraine's Western partners. This was stated by Estonian President Alar Karis during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Tallinn on Thursday, an UNN correspondent reports .
Details
While providing our support, we cannot prevent the destruction of facilities on the aggressor's territory. Therefore, there should be no restrictions on the weapons that are transferred to Ukraine
Recall
Estonia pledges to provide €1.2 billion in aid to Ukraine until 2027. President Karis calls for more solidarity and support for Ukraine.
Ukraine and Lithuania sign memorandum on joint military projects10.01.24, 22:42 • 26228 views