Estonian court overturns fine for MP who hung Soviet flag

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Estonian court overturns fine for MP who hung Soviet flag

Estonian court overturns fine for MP who hung Soviet flag

An Estonian court overturned the fines for two men who had hung a Soviet flag, ruling that their actions did not violate public order.

On Friday, an Estonian court ruled to cancel the fine imposed in 2023 on MP Jaak Valge and poet Andres Aule for hanging the flag of the Estonian Soviet Union on the facade of the Writers' House in Tallinn. This is reported by ERR, writes UNN

Details 

The court ruled to annul the police decision of September 29, 2023, by which Jaak Valge and Andres Aule were fined 160 euros each for disturbing public order. The court ruled to discontinue the proceedings against both men, finding that their actions did not constitute an offense.

The flag of the ESSR was hung on July 22, 2023, on the facade of the Writers' House in Tallinn next to the bas-relief of Juhan Smuul. Later, both Valge and Aule confessed to the crime, stating that the flag was hung in protest against the bas-relief of Smuul, as the Writers' Union would not dismantle it.

On September 22, the men were fined, but the amount of the fine has not yet been disclosed.

During the trial, it was established that the flag was bought by Andres Aule and it was he who hung it on the wall of the building. Jaak Valge was nearby at the same time, but did not raise the flag. According to the court, he cannot be considered an accomplice to the misdemeanor, and his actions do not constitute an offense, and the proceedings against him should be terminated.

The court also did not see any signs of violation of the law in the actions of Aule, who hung the flag. The poet explained that his goal was not to disturb public order, but to draw attention to the fact that the bas-relief of Juhan Smuul was installed in a public place in the center of Tallinn, and that this could disturb those people or their descendants,  in whose deportation Smuul took part in 1949. 

The court considered Aule's explanations as plausible, recognizing that his behavior lacked the subjective elements of a misdemeanor.

