Moscow announces the detention of an alleged Polish agent: Warsaw denies information

Moscow announces the detention of an alleged Polish agent by the Russian Federal Security Service, Warsaw denies the information, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Russian media reported that the Federal Security Service of Russia said on Friday that a Russian citizen who worked at a "secure facility" in the Penza region of Russia was detained for trying to pass information about his workplace to Polish intelligence.

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Andrzej Shejna told the Onet news site that the news was "fake news.

